SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New court filings show prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting. The actor-producer’s attorneys had earlier objected to the enhancement they said was unconstitutional because it was added after the October 2021 shooting. The amended complaint filed Friday in New Mexico was made public Monday. Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsals for the film “Rust” at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.