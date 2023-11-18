SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says a 5-year-old California boy has fatally stabbed his twin brother. The tragedy occurred Wednesday in Scotts Valley, roughly 55 miles south of San Francisco. Authorities say the twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling. The boy died at the hospital. Authorities say they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death. The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that “California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime.”

