We start with some leftover showers from yesterday and clouds in play, a better chance of some kickin thunderstorms after lunch today and hot winds from the southwest 10-20+mph. Temps today warm to the upper 70’s after a high yesterday of the mid 70’s, upper 70’s for Pocatello today. Storms will follow along a line south of I-15 speedway and 84/86 exchange. Upper 60’s to near 70 for the southeastern highlands and western Wyoming. Flood alerts are still in effect and water remains a concern for those recreating into hills and valleys.

