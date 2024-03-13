GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There is a bridge that runs from Tommy John and Dr. Frank Jobe in 1974, all the way to Justin Verlander and Bryce Harper. A thread that connects an increasing number of baseball’s biggest stars. Almost 50 years ago, on Sept. 25, 1974, Jobe reconstructed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in John’s left arm. It was a pioneering achievement for Jobe and a lifeline for John, who went from a career-ending injury to 14 more years in the majors. The procedure became known as Tommy John surgery. It is one of baseball’s most important operations, extending the careers of some of the game’s biggest stars.

