JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Bank of Jackson Hole (BOJH) in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Des Moines announced BOJH has received a significant grant from the FHLB Des Moines Member Impact Fund.

This matching grant program, which was introduced in 2023, provided $15 million to eligible organizations in order to strengthen the communities through member banking partnerships within the FHLB Des Moines areas.

BOJH submitted applications this spring supporting numerous community non-profits across the four Wyoming counties BOJH serves: Teton, Fremont, Sublette and Lincoln counties.

All of BOJH’s grant applications were awarded, bringing just over $500,000 back into our communities.

“BOJH has a long history of giving back to the communities we serve, and with these matching grant funds from FHLB Des Moines, we are truly making a focused impact in 2023 on food and affordable housing programs, and supporting children and underserved populations across our BOJH footprint in Wyoming. All of us at BOJH are immensely proud of our institution’s commitment to philanthropy and relationship banking,” BOJH President Dawn Pruett said.

Through strategic partnerships with the Jackson Hole Community Foundation and the Wyoming Food Bank, along with many other non-profits directly, BOJH is supporting 33 organizations with this grant funding. The full list can be found at the end of this release. Each year BOJH donates to a meaningful number of community organizations, and our BOJH associates commit hundreds of hours of volunteer time to various non-profits, boards and events.

“The investment from Bank of Jackson Hole in partnership with the FHLB Des Moines is deeply impactful for the people of Wyoming facing food insecurity. Food Bank of Wyoming’s mission to nourish Wyoming neighbors is possible because communities are rising to meet the need of our neighbors facing challenges, and this grant will make a difference in Teton, Lincoln, Sublette and Freemont counties,” Food Bank of Wyoming Executive Director Rachel Bailey said.

FHLB Des Moines provides funding solutions and liquidity to more than 1,200 members to support mortgage lending, economic development and affordable housing in the communities they serve. The Member Impact Fund awarded more than $2 for every $1 of an eligible FHLB Des Moines member’s grant donation to strengthen the ability of not-for-profits or government entities to serve the affordable housing or community development needs of their communities.

The Member Impact Fund matching program was available to organizations located in Hawaii, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. Member institutions in these locations submitted applications in March and April 2023; funds were distributed directly to the member institution, which then provide the funding alongside a matching grant from FHLB Des Moines for the partner/recipient organization.

Recipient organizations were selected based on the needs for grant funding to support capacity-building or working capital necessary to strengthen their ability to serve affordable housing or community development needs, including training, predevelopment assistance, management information systems or software, strategic planning, market study or community needs assessment, and working capital.

Bank of Jackson Hole 2023 FHLB Grant Award Recipients: