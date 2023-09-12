By KPTV Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward after an armed robbery of a mail carrier.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says a USPS letter carrier was robbed on the north side of The Matisse apartments at 677 S. Lowell Street in Portland on Sept. 5. just before 7:30 p.m.

Little information is available at this time but the suspect is described as a male standing between 5′8″ – 5′10″ tall, medium build, clean cut, bright blue eyes, wearing a black jacket with white lettering on the back.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the suspect left the area in a dark-colored Ford Explorer.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, USPS Keys and a small amount of mail were stolen. The mail carrier was not hurt.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and Reference Case No. 4115240.

