TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Washington say six people were killed and three others were injured in a two-car collision Sunday morning in the city of Tacoma. Washington State Patrol says the survivors are in critical condition. The Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to the crash.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.