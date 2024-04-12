POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Military members and their families have an opportunity this weekend to have a special time.
The sixth annual Southeast Idaho Military Gala will take place on Saturday in Idaho State University’s Student Union Ballroom in Pocatello. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The event’s guest speaker will be Dan Nelson, who is the Director of Mission43 and a US Army Special Forces Officer.
The evening will feature dinner, ceremonies and dancing. You can RSVP at southeastidahomilgala24.rsvpify.com.
