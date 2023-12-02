MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 has struck off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued. A Philippine government agency advised the residents of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on the eastern shores of Mindanao to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move inland. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

