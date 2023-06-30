POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The US Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded the City of Pocatello $7,750,000 for major safety improvements at the intersection of North Kraft Road and North Main Extension.

The North Portneuf Crossing project will include the final design and construction of critically needed infrastructure, recreational facilities and transit amenities in the area.

The funds were awarded through DOT’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, Grant Program. Because the project location is in a DOT defined area of persistent poverty, there is no match requirement for the project and it will be entirely funded through the grant.

The project will include the installation of a traffic signal at North Kraft Road and North Main Extension, extending Foothill Boulevard, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, a paved trail on the north side of the Portneuf River with a pedestrian bridge at Pocatello Creek, a new Pocatello Regional Transit bus stop, stormwater updates as well as new medians, sidewalks, and crosswalks. North Portneuf Crossing also includes funding for the planning of a paved trail for the Pacific Steel and Recycling trailhead.

“We are incredibly excited the City of Pocatello was named as one of the recipients of this grant money. This will be a great addition to our community,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said.

Local developers are dedicating land for the connection of Foothill Boulevard. With the award of these funds, the City of Pocatello and its partners will not have to rely on limited formula and local funding, enabling the City to start on the project in the next fiscal year.

When awarding the money, DOT prioritized projects that enhance safety, quality of life, and innovation. DOT also looked at how the project improves and encourages active non-motorized transportation on shared-use paths. DOT received over $15 billion in asks and was awarded $2.26 billion through the program. Pocatello was one of 162 grant recipients.

