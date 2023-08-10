THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece have detained seven Romanian men carrying knives and protective gear, amid concerns that a deadly soccer-related attack this week could attract more groups of violent supporters from around Europe. They were arrested near the Greek border with Bulgaria after vehicle inspections. Greek authorities remain on alert after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death late Monday outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb. Militant supporters’ clubs have longstanding alliances across Europe and often travel to attend games abroad, fuelling local rivalries and the potential for violence.

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

