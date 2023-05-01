By Jonathan Greco

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Investigators found seven bodies amid the search for two teenagers reported missing early Monday morning in eastern Oklahoma.

On Monday, an endangered missing advisory was issued for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. The alert stated that authorities believed that the two were with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that seven bodies were found on a property in Henryetta. The bodies are believed to be those of the two missing teenagers, McFadden and four others.

Authorities are working to identify the bodies.

Online records show that McFadden was supposed to be in court Monday on child porn charges and that he had been convicted of sex crimes.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies took a missing person report for Webster Monday morning.

Deputies learned that Webster left during the evening hours of Saturday, April 29, to spend the weekend with a friend. She was supposed to be home by 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, but the sheriff’s office said she hadn’t come home.

Webster was reported to be staying with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, who, along with two other family members, were believed to be heading to McAlester to work on a ranch. The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said in the news release that they learned no one from the family went to the ranch, and there hadn’t been any contact with them since Sunday.

Deputies also learned that another teenager, Brewer, was with them and was picked up during the early evening hours of Saturday.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office has not found anyone. McFadden is known to drive a white 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with Oklahoma license plate LRW-469.

Authorities said their last known location was in Henryetta.

The missing person advisory has since been canceled, the Oklahoma Highway Patrols aid.

