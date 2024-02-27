MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A Rigby man was hospitalized after a seven vehicle pileup on SH-33 Monday afternoon.
According to Idaho State Police, the collision happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on eastbound SH-33 at milepost 116, east of Newdale.
Police say the vehicles involved were a 1997 Ford F350 driven by a 41-year-old Jackson woman , a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 42-year-old Tetonia woman, a 1999 Ford F150 driven by a 52-year-old Rexburg man, a 2022 Ford Transit Van driven by a 65-year-old Rigby man, a 2022 Volvo tractor pulling a single trailer driven by a 66-year-old Pocatello man, a 1957 Ford F350 driven by a 54-year-old Ririe man and a 2015 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 26-year-old Driggs man.
All involved parties were wearing seatbelts.
A ground ambulance transported the driver of the 2022 Ford Transit Van to a local hospital.
The roadway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
