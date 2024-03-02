POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The new year brought a major milestone for Idaho State University and its mission to serve the state’s teacher workforce.

As of January 2024, more than 75% of Idaho P-12 educators have chosen the Albion Center for Professional Development for their continued learning.

The Albion Center is housed in Idaho State University’s College of Education and offers an expansive online course catalog for teachers seeking graduate level, non-degree, semester credits. These credits can be used toward certification renewal and salary advancement. Since its online launch in 2018, more than 14,000 teachers in Idaho have registered throug hthe center.

“We strive to serve educators and the challenges they face in the classroom,” Albion Center’s Executive Director Gabriel Rodriguez said. “Teachers choose The Albion Center for Professional Development not only for our affordability and 100 percent online options, but for the resources we provide them in an ever-changing career.”

The center offers, and is continually creating, relevant and in-demand courses teachers want and need. Popular course topics include classroom management strategies, understanding learning disabilities, incorporating AI into teaching and learning, and mental health for both students and educators. Teachers can enroll online at any time for $55/credit, the lowest cost offered among higher education institutions in the state. Currently, The Albion Center is offering any new teacher, who is enrolling for the first time with the Albion Center, a $200 credit (no cash value) to their account to apply toward their first course. Upon course completion, and once grades are posted, teachers can request a free official transcript.

The Albion Center also provides credit for professional development that occurs in schools, districts, and organizations. Any workshop, course, or training for educators that occurs outside the university may be approved for credit if certain criteria are met including the time spent learning. In 2024, the Albion Center announced that all courses taken for credit through the Idaho Education Association (IEA) will be free of cost in an effort to help alleviate the financial burden Idaho educators face.

To learn more about the center for Professional Development, view the course catalog, or to request a course, click here.