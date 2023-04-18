By Web staff

    CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — A 78-year-old woman accused of robbing a Missouri bank appeared in court on Monday.

Bonnie Gooch was charged earlier this month with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution after allegedly holding up a bank in Pleasant Hill, Mo.

Gooch was previously convicted of robbing a bank in 1977 and Lee’s Summit in 2020, when she was 75.

A bond hearing was held Monday, but the court denied any change of bond, which is $25,000.

The case was continued until May 11th, 2023.

