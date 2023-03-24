WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Firefighters battled a blaze in Pennsylvania after an explosion at a chocolate factory injured at least eight people and sent a plume of black smoke into the air above West Reading. Berks County fire crews remained on the scene at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant Friday night about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. A spokesperson for Reading Hospital says eight people were taken there. But few other details have been released. Tower Health spokeswoman Jessica Bezler says two patients were admitted in fair condition and five others were being treated and would be released. The eighth was transferred and there’s no word on their condition.

