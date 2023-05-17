HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. authorities say an 8-year-old girl died Wednesday in Border Patrol custody, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. Customs and Border Protection says the child and her family were being held at a station in Harlingen, Texas, in Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings. The agency says the girl experienced “a medical emergency” and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. It did not disclose her nationality or provide additional information about the incident.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.