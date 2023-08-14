LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been eight years since 2-year-old DeOrr Kunz Jr. went missing at Timber Creek Campground near Leadore. He’s been missing since July 10, 2015.

After being off the case for many years due to a major falling out, former Investigator Philip Klien with Klien Investigations & Consulting out of Nederland, Texas has been rehired by a family member to continue looking into what happened to baby DeOrr.

The cold case is again beginning to heat up.

“As much as everybody wants this thing to go away and everybody to be quiet and just move on,” Klien said. “The questions need to be answered for the family and those that DeOrr left behind… The second thing is really for the citizens of Idaho. They need to know if they have a murderer in their grasp.”

Many theories have been shared throughout the years about what may have happened to DeOrr – from an animal killing the child, to an abduction, to being a victim of foul play.

To this day, Klien still believes the parents, Jessica Mitchell and Vernal DeOrr Kunz, know what happened to their son. Klien says, “I’m the only one in the room that has always said, ‘I don’t think it was an intentional homicide, I think it was an accident, and it’s a cover up on an accident.’ And if it is a cover up of an accident, just come clean.”

The parents still insist they had nothing to do with DeOrr’s disappearance.

Year after year, efforts have not stopped to find DeOrr truly figure out what may have happened to him.

“You can assume we are coming back (to Idaho) very soon. You can assume that surveillance operations are on going,” Klien said.

He is looking to find any evidence they may have missed the first time within the timeline.

After reviewing all the evidence over and over again, Klien is still confident he can solve the case and find the 2-year-old’s body.

“You go back over what the parents say, then you go back over what the rescuers say, then you go back over what law enforcement says and you put it into a pot. And as we like to say down here on the coast we make it into a gumbo and you pull a ladle of the gumbo out and you taste it. If it tastes good, well there you go… If it tastes sour or gross, then you throw it out and start over again,” Klien said. “That’s what we have been doing, is we’ve been going over everyone’s testimony.”

Klien believes they are “very close” to solving this case.

“This case is solvable. The evidence is there,” he said. “This case is not only solvable but it is staring us right in the face.”