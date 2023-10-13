BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An 80-year-old woman from Arbon Valley did not want her older brother to out-do her while hunting.
Her brother shot a moose when he was 80, and now she has done it as well.
Shanna Perkins said when she turned 80, she put in a for a moose tag and got it.
So with her three sons, she went hunting at Blackfoot Reservoir a couple of weeks ago.
She said it took her only three shots to put it down with her 30-aught-six rifle.
