BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – An 80-year-old woman from Arbon Valley did not want her older brother to out-do her while hunting.

Her brother shot a moose when he was 80, and now she has done it as well.

Shanna Perkins said when she turned 80, she put in a for a moose tag and got it.

So with her three sons, she went hunting at Blackfoot Reservoir a couple of weeks ago.

She said it took her only three shots to put it down with her 30-aught-six rifle.