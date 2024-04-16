By Danny Freeman, Fabiana Chaparro and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — An 81-year-old Ohio man is charged with murder after he shot a female Uber driver he mistakenly believed was working with a scammer and attempting to extort him, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

William Brock shot Loletha Hall several times outside his South Charleston home on March 25, according to a criminal complaint. Hall was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Brock told police that prior to the shooting he had received threatening phone calls from a male caller who claimed one of Brock’s relatives was being held in jail, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The caller then asked Brock to wire money for the relative’s bond, and when Brock resisted, the caller began threatening to harm him and his family.

When 61-year-old Hall arrived in her Uber at Brock’s residence, he shot her multiple times, the release states.

Brock believed Hall had a connection to the scam caller and would kill him and his family, according to a 911 call he made after shooting her, authorities said.

Police released dashcam video obtained from Hall’s vehicle of Brock confronting her outside his home.

‘A horrific tragedy’

Hall received a request on the Uber app to pick up a package from Brock’s residence, the news release states. Authorities believe she was “unfamiliar with the circumstances” surrounding the request.

Hall arrived in her Uber, and dash cam video from her car shows her getting out of the car to speak to Brock.

According to the news release, she made no demands of Brock other than to ask about the package she was sent to retrieve.

Brock was arrested and charged with murder as police saw no active threat presented by Hall during the encounter, and Brock failed to contact authorities for assistance, the sheriff’s office said.

Brock pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and posted his $200,000 bond on Wednesday, according to court documents.

CNN has reached out to Hall’s family and to Brock’s defense attorney, Paul Kavanagh, for comment.

Uber has been in contact with Hall’s family and law enforcement, the company said. “This is a horrific tragedy and our hearts continue to be with Loletha’s loved ones as they grieve,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

“We have been in contact with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting their investigation.”

Uber has banned the account of the individual who ordered Hall’s Uber to Brock’s house, the company said. Authorities believe that individual was either the original scam caller or an accomplice, according to the release.

The company says it’s committed to the safety of Uber drivers and has developed safety features including an in-app emergency button, route sharing features and the ability to connect to a live safety agent.

It’s unclear if authorities have identified the owner of the account or made any additional arrests.

CNN has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

