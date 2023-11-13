POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The window to apply to become Idaho State University’s 14th president is now closed, and 84 candidates to date have submitted applications.

“We have an exceptional list of candidates from which to choose,” said Idaho State Board of Education Member Cally Roach, who is serving as co-chair of the ISU President Search Committee along with Board Member Cindy Siddoway. “Idaho State University is on a roll, and I think that’s a major reason why so many outstanding candidates have responded.”

The State Board of Education will interview the candidates in mid-December with the goal of naming Idaho State University’s next president by the end of the year.

The Idaho State University president search committee members are:

Cally Roach – State Board Member, Search Committee Co-Chair

Cindy Siddoway – State Board Member, Search Committee Co-Chair

Stephanie Adams – Board Member, ISU Alumni Association

Dr. Karen Appleby – ISU Vice Provost for Faculty Success and Instruction

Colden Baxter – Chair, ISU Faculty Senate

Art Beary – Representative from Business and the Community

Teresa Conner – Dean, ISU College of Health

Dave Jeppesen – Past Chair, ISU Foundation

Brian Sagendorf – VP of Operations, ISU Administration

Jessy Sears – President, ISU Staff Council

Pauline Thiros – ISU Athletic Director

Claudia Washakie – Secretary, Fort Hall Business Council

Emma Watts – President, Associated Students of Idaho State University

The executive search firm WittKieffer is leading the ISU president search.

ISU has established a president search webpage, which will be continually updated throughout the process.

ISU President Kevin Satterlee announced early this year that he will retire on Dec. 31, 2023 after leading Idaho State University for five and a half years.