(CNN) — Nine people were shot after gunfire rang out during an altercation between two groups in Hollywood, Florida, authorities said Monday night.

Police have detained one person of interest but are still searching for an additional suspect, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told reporters.

All nine people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals, Bettineschi said.

