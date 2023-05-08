By Jasmina Alston

ATLANTA (WANF) — It’s been 9 years since a couple was found brutally murdered in their Lake Oconee community in Putnam County.

Russell and Shirley Dermond, both in their 80s, were killed in 2014.

Russell was found decapitated in the garage of their Lake Oconee home and the body of Shirley was found in the lake days later.

But what hasn’t been found, is an answer.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told Atlanta News First it’s a case he won’t give up on.

“We’re still endeavoring to find out who it is and I hope we will at some point in time,” he said. “Somebody knows something now, it’s more than one person involved in that case.”

According to Sills, there are some updates in the case.

Sills said he took physical evidence to a lab in Texas that was able to analyze some of it and get DNA.

Sills continued to say in February they had some positive results, but that information still has to go to the FBI for more testing.

Until then, he said he will keep working on the case.

“It’s very frustrating to me,” Sills said.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

