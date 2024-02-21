IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 911 has been saving lives for 56 years. The first 911 call was made in February 1968 in Alabama.

The three digits have been ingrained in our brains to get help from emergency responders. But the number is still relatively new.

With the first call being made in 1968, we were curious as to when it was adopted locally. We learned 911 first came to Idaho Falls back in the 70s when the service was made available through City Hall.

911 has since proven to be a vital tool for first responders ever since.

Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said the technology continues to evolve. People can now text the number and your address can be seen by a dispatcher the minute you call in.

We’ll hear more about how a dispatcher can use the technology tonight on Local News 8 at 5.