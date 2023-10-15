SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man was left reeling after receiving a $1.4 million speeding ticket, but city officials say the figure was just a placeholder, not the actual fine. Connor Cato tells WSAV-TV in Savannah that he received the citation after getting pulled over in September for driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. He called the court thinking the figure was a typo, but says he was told he either had to pay it or appear in court in December. Savannah officials say the figure Cato received reflected an automatically generated placeholder. The actual fine will be determined in court.

