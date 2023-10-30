BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A freshman football player at Rocky Mountain College was fatally shot over the weekend and police in Billings, Montana have arrested a 16-year-old suspect. The Yellowstone County Coroner’s office says Chandler Wyatt Stalcup of Crystal River, Florida, was shot early Saturday near campus. KULR-TV reports he remained on life support until Monday when his organs were harvested for donation. Billings police say Stalcup had gone to a house party to pick someone up early Saturday when he and the suspect got into a fight and a gun was discharged. They left in separate vehicles. The confrontation continued until Stalcup was shot in the road near campus.

