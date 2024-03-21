By Nic F. Anderson and Jason Hanna, CNN

(CNN) — A fifth teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting this month that left eight high school students wounded at a transit bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia, police said Thursday.

The 15-year-old, whom CNN is not naming because of his age, served as a lookout during the March 6 shooting and sent photos and descriptions of certain people to others in a nearby car, Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Police have said the injured students, ages 15 to 17, were at a bus stop just before 3 p.m. on March 6 when three people exited a car around the corner, walked up to them and fired at least 30 times before fleeing.

The newly arrested 15-year-old had been inside a Dunkin’ Donuts store before the shooting, and “was in communication with the people inside that car, which are the four individuals we have previously charged,” Vanore said Thursday.

“He even said at one point, ‘I’m wearing this type of clothing, don’t cook me,’” Vanore said, citing what he said was a text message exchange between the teen and the other suspects.

The 15-year-old was seen on video footage, according to police. He was being held on charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Police say they don’t know the motive for the shooting. And investigators are trying to determine whether the arrested teens are connected to other crimes, Vanore said.

“We have a lot more evidence to go through,” Vanore said. “There are other incidents we believe are connected.”

CNN has been unable to identify an attorney for the 15-year-old suspect.

The eight victims shot March 6 include two 15-year-olds, five 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, said Philadelphia police, with one 16-year-old shot nine times.

Arrested earlier this month in connection with the shooting were Jamaal Tucker, 18; Ahnile Buggs, 18; Jermahd Carter, 19; and Asir Boone, 17, authorities said.

Tucker and Buggs are facing charges related to each of the eight victims, Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner has said. The charges include criminal attempt to murder, aggravated assault, firearms charges, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and reckless endangerment of another person.

Carter and Boone were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, firearms violations and other charges, the US Marshals Service said.

Police identified suspects using evidence that included two stolen vehicles, Vanore has said.

