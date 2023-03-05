By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Creed III” punched above its weight at the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. The MGM release knocked “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” out of first place and far surpassed both industry expectations and the opening weekends of the first two movies in the franchise. Playing in 4,007 locations in North America, “Creed III” earned an estimated $58.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Ant-Man” landed in a distant second, while “Cocaine Bear” took third place in its second weekend in theaters, followed by “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village” in fourth and “Jesus Revolution” in fifth.