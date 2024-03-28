A large area of low pressure is moving south along the west coast. We’re not seeing a lot of moisture for Friday, but we expect a larger push of wet weather for this weekend.
Partly cloudy tonight in the Snake River Plain, with a low around 28°. South southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing after midnight.
Partly sunny for Friday, with a high temperature in the upper 40’s. A slight chance of mountain rain and snow. South southwest winds around 10 mph.
A chance of snow and rain for Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48° for the Plain. North northeast winds around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Scattered rain and snow for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.
