LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will introduce measures to reverse the convictions of more than 900 Post Office branch managers wrongly accused of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system. The measure announced Wednesday follows a TV docudrama on what is considered one of the gravest injustices in the nation’s history. The show created a huge surge of public support for the former managers and employees who have spent years trying to reclaim lives ruined by the scandal. Lawmakers plan to provide compensation and new investigations could lead to charges against those responsible.

