SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — A pathologist told Saskatchewan coroner’s inquest that a man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others died from a cocaine overdose after he was taken into police custody. Myles Sanderson had been on the run for several days when police caught up to him on Sept. 7, 2022. He went into medical distress during his arrest and was pronounced dead in hospital. Forensic pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham said Tuesday that “there was so much cocaine there” as he described the amount of the drug found in Sanderson’s body.

