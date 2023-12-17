BERLIN (AP) — A candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany has been elected as the mayor of the eastern town of Pirna. The victory marks another milestone for the party. Official results showed that Tim Lochner who isn’t a member of Alternative for Germany or AfD but ran on its ticket won 38.5% of the vote Sunday in a three-way runoff. Lochner’s win in Pirna which has about 40,000 inhabitants marks the first time that an AfD candidate has been elected as the mayor of a significantly sized town or city. AfD’s first mayor anywhere in Germany was elected in August in an eastern municipality. That came after the party’s first head of a county administration was elected in June.

