BEIRUT (AP) — A car bomb has exploded in a busy market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-based Syrian opposition fighters, killing at least three people, rescue workers and a war monitor said. Volunteers with the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, said the blast early Sunday killed two children and a woman in a market in the town of Aziz in Aleppo province. The explosion that tore through the busy market also wounded five civilians and destroyed shops and homes in the area, the paramedic group said. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.