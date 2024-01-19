By Pete Muntean and LJ Spaet, CNN

(CNN) — An Atlas Air cargo flight made an emergency landing late Thursday after an engine malfunctioned, according to the carrier.

According to FlightAware, the flight was in the air for 14 minutes. The incident appears to have started about three minutes into the flight. It prompted a mayday call from the cockpit, according to air traffic recordings.

The issue sent sparks flying through the air over Miami. The plane landed safely shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The plane’s crew had reported an engine failure, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was en route to Puerto Rico, the FAA said.

Atlas Air told CNN the crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to Miami International Airport.

Atlas Air will conduct an inspection to determine the cause of the issue.

The aircraft is a Boeing 747-8 built in 2015, according to FAA data. It remains unclear if the sparks were caused by an issue with the plane or something external.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

