A chance of showers again for Thursday afternoon with warming temps heading towards the weekend
We’re still pulling in moisture with a building ridge of high pressure. This will be what we call a dirty ridge of high pressure.
Wednesday night, we’ll see a few thunderstorms and showers with partly cloudy skies. An overnight low in the mid 40’s with winds at 15-25 mph.
A slight chance of thundershowers for Thursday, with highs in the lower to mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain.
Friday, mostly sunny with a low risk of thunderstorms and highs in the mid 70’s.
