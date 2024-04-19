A convicted rapist has been charged with murder and attempted sexual assault in the killing of a visiting nurse at a Connecticut halfway house for sex offenders in October. The charges were added against 39-year-old Michael Reese as he appeared in court Friday on related charges. Police say Joyce Grayson was killed when she went to the halfway house in Willimantic to administer medication to Reese. An arrest warrant says testing showed DNA found on Grayson’s body was highly likely Reese’s DNA. The killing spurred calls for better safety measures for home health care workers. Messages seeking comment were left for Reese’s public defender.

