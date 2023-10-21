DETROIT (AP) — Police say a Detroit synagogue president has been found stabbed to death outside her home. Cpl. Dan Donakowski says a statement from Mayor Mike Duggan identified the victim as Samantha Woll. Donakowski says Woll was found dead at the scene Saturday morning. The motive isn’t known. He says officers “observed a trail of blood leading officers to the victim’s residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred.” The 40-year-old Woll had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022. She was also a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel. Slotkin and Nessel have both issued statements praising Woll.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.