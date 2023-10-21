DETROIT (AP) — Police say a Detroit synagogue president has been found stabbed to death outside her home. Cpl. Dan Donakowski says a statement from Mayor Mike Duggan identified the victim as Samantha Woll. Donakowski says Woll was found dead at the scene Saturday morning. The motive isn’t known. He says officers “observed a trail of blood leading officers to the victim’s residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred.” The 40-year-old Woll had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022. She was also a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel. Slotkin and Nessel have both issued statements praising Woll.

