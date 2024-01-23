A divided federal appeals court has refused to revive the lawsuit of a Texas-based online citizen journalist who says she was wrongfully arrested for seeking and obtaining nonpublic information from police. A state judge dismissed the criminal case against Priscilla Villarreal and said the law used to arrest her in 2017 was unconstitutional. But Villarreal still wanted to sue officials for damages. She lost Tuesday in a 9-7 decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Villarreal and an attorney who represented her said they would take the case to the Supreme Court.

