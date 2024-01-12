By KCCI staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Nebraska couple has their beloved pet back thanks to the kindness of Iowans.

Logan Bennett and Bianca Mullikin were involved in a crash on Interstate 80 near De Soto during Tuesday’s winter storm. As they were being treated at the scene, before being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, the couple’s dog Marley bolted from the car and was lost.

Over the next 24-plus hours, several people including law enforcement, De Soto residents and AHeinz57 Pet Rescue volunteers searched for Marley. A snowplow driver spotted the dog and alerted AHeinz57 leading, eventually, to pet and owners being reunited.

“We all swarmed the area, but no one could see where he went and he seemed to disappear into the field,” the pet rescue organization posted on Facebook. “Marley’s dad … walked out to the middle of the field, walking past the elusive dog, calling his name. Then Logan pulled Marley‘s favorite squeaky ball out of his pocket and simply squeaked it. Marley came jumping out from under the snow covered tall grass, and ran to Logan. Marley was instantly back to being his happy puppy self!”

