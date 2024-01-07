JERUSALEM (AP) — Medics say an Israeli man has been fatally shot at a busy intersection in the West Bank. Sunday’s drive-by shooting came hours after a violent confrontation elsewhere in the Israeli-occupied territory left six Palestinians and a member of Israel’s paramilitary border police dead. The events over the weekend followed a dramatic surge in deadly military raids and increase in restrictions on Palestinian residents across the West Bank during the Israel-Hamas war. The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed 329 Palestinians in the West Bank since Hamas’ cross-border attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and roughly 250 were taken hostage.

