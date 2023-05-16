By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — A driver in Colorado tried to avoid a DUI arrest by swapping seats with his dog after being pulled over, police said.

The man was stopped by police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for allegedly driving 52 mph in a 30-mph zone, the Springfield Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” the post said. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.”

The man, whom police didn’t name, appeared intoxicated, and when asked by an officer if he’d been drinking, he ran away, the post said.

He was apprehended about 20 yards from the vehicle, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was medically cleared, then booked into the Baca County Jail on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, speeding and resisting arrest, police said.

The dog was handed over to a friend of the driver while he was in jail, the post said. “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

