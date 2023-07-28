HUARINA, Bolivia (AP) — Authorities in Bolivia have declared a drought alert for Lake Titicaca after water levels of the world’s highest navigable lake receded to a critically low threshold. But the hydrology unit of Bolivia’s navy warned this is likely just the beginning. The National Service of Naval Hydrography says there’s a high probability water levels could reach historically low levels by December. The situation already is visible in places where the lake already was shallow and evident in declining fish catches and disappearing docks. Indigenous Aymara communities rely on the lake for their livelihoods and fear the dry spell could permanently impact the region’s flora and fauna.

