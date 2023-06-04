TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms will continue across the region for the early evening hours before drying up slowly for the overnight hours. Flash flooding and heavy rain is possible within these storms. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph except near or under the storms. Low temperatures go down into the lower 50’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible for central ID and western WY, but all of eastern ID should see a mostly sunny day. Winds remain light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the mid to upper 70’s.

LONG TERM: More slim rain chances continue across central ID for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the region. Wednesday drives back in more chances at afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms for everyone. These thunderstorms will continue to be with us then into the rest of the week into next weekend. Winds will be light for the long-term period. High temperatures increase once more into the 80’s for Tuesday before slowly dropping back into the mid 70’s by Thursday where they will continue to be heading into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE POTENTIAL FAILURE OF THE PORTNEUF DAM SPILLWAY ON CHESTERFIELD RESERVOIR ON THE PORTNEUF RIVER IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON for A portion of southeast Idaho, including along the Portneuf River downstream of Chesterfield Reservoir through Pebble and along Old Highway 30 south to Lava Hot Springs and downstream to McCammon.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz, Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Henry’s Fork near Rexburg, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Bear River at Border, and Big Wood River at Hailey.