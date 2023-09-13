HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen on Wednesday agreed with Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. The ruling is ultimately expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, sending the program’s fate before the high court for a third time. Hanen had previously declared the 2012 Obama-era program illegal. The Biden administration had tried to satisfy Hanen’s concerns with a new version of DACA.

