A federal official says the part that blew off an Alaska Airlines jetliner over Oregon this month was manufactured in Malaysia by a key Boeing supplier. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, made the comment to reporters after briefing senators about the investigation into the Jan. 5 incident. Meanwhile, airlines have made initial inspections of 40 Boeing Max 9 jetliners like the one that lost a panel on the side of the plane during a flight this month in Oregon.

