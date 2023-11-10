We have a small area of low pressure passing by to the north. We’ll see some wind for Saturday with a chance of snow in our local mountains.

Overnight, a slight chance of mountain snow, with mostly cloudy skies in the Snake River Plain. An overnight low temperature in the upper 20’s. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday morning, with sunny skies in the afternoon. A high temperature in the upper 40’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday, partly cloudy with a high temperature in the lower 50’s. South winds around 10 mph becoming east in the morning.

Sunny for Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s for the Snake River Plain.