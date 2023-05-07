TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions will be us for tonight with slim chances of rain showers and even some snow showers on our mountain tops. By the late night hours, everything should be drying up across the region. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down into the lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: A couple of rain showers and thunderstorms will hit the region Monday afternoon and evening after a partly cloudy and dry morning. Frost is possible for the valleys in the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the lower 60’s.

LONG TERM: Only one or two stray rain showers will be with us for Tuesday before we get more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. Isolated rain showers continue into Thursday and Friday with us looking to clear up by next weekend. Winds will be mostly light for the long term. High temperatures stay put in the lower 60’s up into the middle of the week. Once we reach Friday, high’s start to increase back into the 70’s in time for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS: