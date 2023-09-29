An area of low pressure is moving out of the northwest for this weekend. We’ll see a few showers for Saturday afternoon and evening. Heavier rounds of rain are expected for Sunday and Monday.

Friday night and Saturday morning, mostly cloudy with clearing skies. A low in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. A slight chance of a shower.

Moving into Saturday, partly cloudy with increasing clouds for the evening. A high in the mid 70’s, with winds at 15-25 mph. A slight chance of rain for the afternoon and evening.

Rain showers for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm for our Sunday. A high in the upper 50’s. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Chance of showers for Monday, mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50’s.