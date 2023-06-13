Scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday evening, with gusty winds. An overnight low in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. South winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high in the upper 60’s. Windy, with a southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday, mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60’s. West southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

WHEN…From noon to 10 PM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.