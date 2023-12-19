Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, we’ll see a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with a low of 26°. Light winds from the north at 5-10 mph.
A slight chance of rain and snow for Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the lower 40’s. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly sunny for Thursday with a high in the lower 40’s.
Mostly sunny for Friday with a high temperature in the lower 40’s.
There is a chance of rain and snow showers after 11pm for Friday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25°. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow showers are likely for Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high in the mid 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.